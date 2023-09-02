Our projection model predicts the Wisconsin Badgers will beat the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Camp Randall Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+28.5) Under (53.5) Wisconsin 32, Buffalo 19

Week 1 MAC Predictions

Buffalo Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.9% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls went 7-5-1 ATS last year.

A total of seven of Bulls games last season went over the point total.

Last season, Buffalo's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2022)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

The Badgers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Wisconsin was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 28.5-point favorite last season.

The Badgers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times last season.

Wisconsin games last season posted an average total of 45.2, which is 8.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Badgers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 26.3 20.2 28.9 16.4 23.2 26.2 Buffalo 28.5 26.7 27.8 27.2 29.9 27.1

