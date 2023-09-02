The Syracuse Orange (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse compiled 27.7 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 70th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 40th, surrendering 23.1 points per game. Colgate averaged 316.7 yards per game on offense last season (102nd in the FCS), and it ranked 102nd on defense with 428.3 yards allowed per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Colgate vs. Syracuse Key Statistics (2022)

Colgate Syracuse 316.7 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (69th) 428.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (28th) 157.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.1 (75th) 159.1 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.6 (67th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Colgate Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Brescia averaged 148.7 passing yards per outing and tossed seven touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 753 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns.

Jaedon Henry rushed for 442 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Garrett Oakey averaged 37.4 yards on 3.5 receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Treyvhon Saunders collected three touchdowns and had 285 receiving yards (25.9 ypg) in 2022.

Brady Hutchison caught 24 passes on his way to 281 receiving yards a season ago.

Syracuse Stats Leaders (2022)

Garrett Shrader put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,636 yards (202.8 yards per game), going 205-for-317 (64.7% completion percentage), 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 454 rushing yards on 150 carries, nine rushing TDs, and averaging 34.9 yards per game.

Last year, Sean Tucker rushed for 1,058 yards on 206 attempts (81.4 yards per game) and scored 11 times. Tucker also collected 36 catches for 249 yards and two scores.

Oronde Gadsden II collected 61 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was targeted 91 times, and averaged 75 yards per game.

Devaughn Cooper tacked on 485 yards on 36 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 48 times, and averaged 37.3 receiving yards per game.

Damien Alford grabbed 20 passes on 41 targets for 429 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 33 receiving yards per game.

