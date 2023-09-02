The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .243 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games.

In 38 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .251 AVG .235 .342 OBP .304 .419 SLG .382 19 XBH 15 7 HR 7 22 RBI 14 55/25 K/BB 49/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings