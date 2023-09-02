Based on our computer model, the Fordham Rams will defeat the Wagner Seahawks when the two teams come together at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, September 2, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Fordham vs. Wagner Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-40.7) 68.5 Fordham 55, Wagner 14

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 Patriot League Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

In Seahawks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 49.5 36.2 49.8 29.0 42.0 52.0 Wagner 13.7 42.1 25.8 34.8 6.9 46.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.