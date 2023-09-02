The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) play the Utah State Aggies (0-0) in college football action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Utah State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 33, Utah State 11

Iowa 33, Utah State 11 Iowa finished 6-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Hawkeyes played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Utah State won one of the six games it played as underdogs last season.

The Aggies played as an underdog of +1100 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (+23.5)



Utah State (+23.5) Iowa's record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.

The Hawkeyes covered every time (1-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or more last year.

Utah State had four wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Aggies had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 23.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Iowa played two games with more than 43 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Iowa played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 less points per game (39.9) a season ago than this matchup's total of 43 points.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.2 39.1 37.1 Implied Total AVG 23.8 24.7 22.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 54.9 53.3 Implied Total AVG 34.4 32.6 36.5 ATS Record 4-9-0 3-4-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.