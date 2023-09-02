Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .247.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.4% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 97), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (22 of 97), with two or more RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 49
.237 AVG .256
.292 OBP .328
.359 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
19/9 K/BB 40/17
5 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
