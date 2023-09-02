In the matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas and Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, September 2 at 12:30 PM, our computer model expects the Hoyas to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Marist vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Georgetown (-8.1) 55.1 Georgetown 32, Marist 23

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of five of Red Foxes games last season went over the point total.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Hoyas games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Red Foxes vs. Hoyas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgetown 22.6 36.5 18.0 38.5 28.2 34.0 Marist 21.5 29.7 17.8 32.5 25.8 26.4

