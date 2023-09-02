Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the Oklahoma Sooners and Arkansas State Red Wolves match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Sooners. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+35.5) Toss Up (58.5) Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Sooners compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of six of Sooners games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 58.5 points, 5.8 fewer than the average total in last season's Oklahoma contests.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2022)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Wolves have a 4.8% chance to win.

The Red Wolves compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Arkansas State did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or more last season.

A total of seven of Red Wolves games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 3.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Arkansas State games last season (55).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sooners vs. Red Wolves 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 32.8 30 37.8 25 33.6 31.2 Arkansas State 25 31.4 30 30.8 20 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.