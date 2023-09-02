Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .215.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 72), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (23 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .200 AVG .228 .231 OBP .318 .320 SLG .298 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 15 23/3 K/BB 29/15 3 SB 4

