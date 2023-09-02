The Syracuse Orange (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse put up 27.7 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 70th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 40th, allowing 23.1 points per contest. On offense, Colgate ranked 94th in the FCS with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 84th in points allowed (428.3 points allowed per contest).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Colgate Key Statistics (2022)

Syracuse Colgate 374.7 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (96th) 329.3 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.3 (96th) 143.1 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (57th) 231.6 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.1 (114th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Garrett Shrader put up 2,636 passing yards (202.8 per game), a 64.7% completion percentage (205-for-317), 17 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 454 rushing yards on 150 carries with nine rushing TDs (averaging 34.9 yards per game).

Last season, Sean Tucker rushed for 1,058 yards on 206 carries (81.4 yards per game) and scored 11 times. Tucker also collected 36 catches for 249 yards and two scores.

Oronde Gadsden II picked up 61 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 91 times, and averaged 75 yards per game.

Devaughn Cooper produced last season, catching 36 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 37.3 receiving yards per game.

Damien Alford's stat line last year: 429 receiving yards, 20 catches, two touchdowns, on 41 targets.

Colgate Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Brescia passed for seven touchdowns and six interceptions while accumulating 1,636 yards by the end of last campaign (148.7 ypg). He also scored 13 touchdowns on 68.5 rushing yards per game.

Jaedon Henry ran for two touchdowns on 442 yards a year ago.

Garrett Oakey averaged 37.4 yards on 3.5 receptions per game and racked up one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Treyvhon Saunders caught 24 passes last season on his way to 285 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Brady Hutchison played his way to 281 receiving yards (25.5 ypg) last season.

