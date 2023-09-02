Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (77-59) against the New York Yankees (66-69) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (571 total runs).

The Yankees have the 10th-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule