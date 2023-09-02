The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the second of a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-190). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 9 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has been at least a +155 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of its 134 opportunities.

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 30-36 27-22 39-47 51-59 15-10

