Yankees vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Kyle Tucker is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Houston Astros (77-59) prep for the New York Yankees (66-69) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-9) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (4-8).
Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
- Severino is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Severino will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.
Luis Severino vs. Astros
- The opposing Astros offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (178) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1200 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 685 runs.
- In four innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Severino has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .294.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (10-9) for his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.331 in 25 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 24 starts this season.
- In 24 starts this season, Brown has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Hunter Brown vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1004 hits, 29th in baseball, with 194 home runs (fourth in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 5-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI over six innings.
