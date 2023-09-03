Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks while batting .265.

Judge has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25 games this year (30.5%), homering in 8.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.2% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (57.3%), including 14 multi-run games (17.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .219 AVG .312 .333 OBP .449 .527 SLG .730 17 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 53/26 K/BB 50/36 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings