Aaron Judge vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +135)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks while batting .265.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25 games this year (30.5%), homering in 8.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (57.3%), including 14 multi-run games (17.1%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.219
|AVG
|.312
|.333
|OBP
|.449
|.527
|SLG
|.730
|17
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|53/26
|K/BB
|50/36
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
