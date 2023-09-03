Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of September 3.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Bills games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.
- The Bills posted a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last year.
- The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.
Bills Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.
- Also, Allen ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).
- Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- Matt Milano had three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last year.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
