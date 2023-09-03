The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .204 with 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 47 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 85), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in 30 games this year (35.3%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .205 AVG .204 .278 OBP .285 .438 SLG .443 14 XBH 18 10 HR 11 25 RBI 28 40/14 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings