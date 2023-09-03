The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 57.7% of his games this season (56 of 97), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (22.7%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .237 AVG .256 .292 OBP .328 .359 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings