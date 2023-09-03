Check out the injury report for the New York Liberty (29-7), which currently has just one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their matchup against the Chicago Sky (15-21) at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Liberty won on Friday 89-58 over the Sun.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 1.8 1.3

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 22.8 points per contest (second in league) and 9.3 rebounds (fourth in league), while also averaging 3.8 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Courtney Vandersloot paces her squad in assists per game (8), and also averages 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, she averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones posts 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Betnijah Laney is putting up 12.3 points, 2.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 162.5

