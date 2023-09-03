LSU vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) meet the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
LSU vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-2.5)
|56.5
|-145
|+120

|DraftKings
|LSU (-2.5)
|56.5
|-142
|+120

|FanDuel
|LSU (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+116

|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133

|Tipico
|LSU (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+120

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- LSU put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Florida State compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Seminoles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
LSU & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
+1200
|To Win the SEC
|+450
+450
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
+1800
|To Win the ACC
|+170
+170
