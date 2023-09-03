Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take on the New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 62 of 135 chances this season.

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 31-36 27-22 40-47 52-59 15-10

