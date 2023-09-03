Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 195 home runs.

Fueled by 380 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 576 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.234 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael King (3-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.