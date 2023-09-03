How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 195 home runs.
- Fueled by 380 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored 576 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.234 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael King (3-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Michael King
|Tarik Skubal
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Brendan White
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Justin Verlander
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tarik Skubal
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|-
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
