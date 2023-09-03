The New York Yankees (67-69) will look to sweep the Houston Astros (77-60) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Michael King (3-5, 2.96 ERA).

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.66 ERA) vs King - NYY (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King (3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 43 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

Michael King vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks fifth in the league with 689 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .428 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 180 home runs (ninth in the league).

King has thrown 2 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out four against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (9-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.

In 25 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cristian Javier vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 576 runs scored this season. They have a .227 batting average this campaign with 195 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

