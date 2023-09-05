Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 144 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 50 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (30.1%), homering in 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has had an RBI in 33 games this season (39.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 56.6% of his games this year (47 of 83), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.219
|AVG
|.303
|.333
|OBP
|.440
|.527
|SLG
|.710
|17
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|53/26
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (2-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
