Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of seven Giants games last season hit the over.
- On offense, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).
- The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.
- When favorites, New York was 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants went 6-5-1.
- In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Giants Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.
- Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
- In addition, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
Odds are current as of September 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
