Gleyber Torres and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 138 hits and an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Torres has had a hit in 95 of 133 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 38 times (28.6%).

In 17.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has had an RBI in 39 games this season (29.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 58 of 133 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 63 .277 AVG .268 .352 OBP .327 .494 SLG .437 25 XBH 23 15 HR 9 33 RBI 25 42/30 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings