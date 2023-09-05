Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (30-7) and the Dallas Wings (20-17) play at College Park Center on Tuesday, September 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 86-69 in its last game against Chicago. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Stewart, who ended the game with 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, six steals and two blocks. Courtney Vandersloot posted 20 points, 10 assists, six steals and two blocks. Dallas lost to Indiana 97-84 in their last game. Arike Ogunbowale (22 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 4-13 from 3PT) ended the game as Dallas's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)

Liberty (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+180 to win)

Wings (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

When it comes to points, the Liberty are playing well on both offense and defense, as they rank second-best in the league in points scored (88.9 per game) and third-best in points allowed (79.7 per contest).

New York has been getting things done in terms of rebounding this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.3) and third-best in rebounds allowed per contest (33.1).

With 24 assists per game, the Liberty rank best in the league in the category.

New York ranks seventh in the WNBA at 13.5 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.9 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are making 11 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (second-best).

With 7.5 treys conceded per game, New York ranks fifth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 89.7 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 88.2 per game. Defensively, they are slightly worse in home games, where they allow 80.3 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 79.2 per game.

New York rebounds better at home than on the road (38.3 RPG at home, 38.2 on the road), and it lets its opponents grab more boards in home games than in road games (33.2 at home, 33.1 on the road).

The Liberty average 1.1 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (24.6 at home, 23.5 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York commit more turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.2). It's also forced more turnovers at home (12.1 per game) than on the road (11.8).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 11.3 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.7 on the road (while shooting 38.3% from distance in home games compared to 36.4% on the road).

In 2023 New York averages 7.7 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.3 away, while conceding 33.7% shooting from distance at home compared to 34.4% away.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have compiled a 28-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 84.8% of those games).

The Liberty have a 26-4 record (winning 86.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Against the spread, New York is 18-18-0 this year.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, New York is 15-15 against the spread.

The Liberty have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.