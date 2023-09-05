On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .151 with three doubles and nine walks.

Peraza has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In seven games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .128 AVG .167 .244 OBP .274 .128 SLG .222 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 9/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings