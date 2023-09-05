How to Watch the Yankees vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are sixth in baseball with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York is 18th in MLB, slugging .404.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.227).
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 582 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.231).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Cole is trying to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 appearances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Brendan White
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Justin Verlander
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|W 6-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alex Faedo
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|-
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
