The New York Yankees (68-69) will look to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Detroit Tigers (63-74) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (12-4) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (12-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (12-4) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 2.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .213.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (29th in the league) with 139 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 4-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.

In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.

Faedo heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Faedo has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this game.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

