On Wednesday, Aaron Judge (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his last game against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .264 with 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 65 walks.

In 51 of 84 games this year (60.7%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

In 25 games this season, he has homered (29.8%, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 39.3% of his games this year, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 57.1% of his games this season (48 of 84), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .224 AVG .303 .348 OBP .440 .531 SLG .710 17 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 53/29 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings