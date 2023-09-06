With only three rounds to go in the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Alexander Zverev (No. 12) will compete in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Alcaraz looks to take down Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz vs. Zverev Matchup Info

Alcaraz is coming off a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 61-ranked Matteo Arnaldi in Monday's Round of 16.

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Alcaraz lost in the final to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 on August 20.

Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 6-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, Zverev matched up with Djokovic in the semifinals and lost 6-7, 5-7.

In five head-to-head matches, Zverev has beaten Alcaraz three times, while Alcaraz has won two matches. Alcaraz won their last matchup 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open on May 2, 2023.

Zverev and Alcaraz have matched up for 12 sets, and it's been Zverev who has emerged with the upper hand, winning seven of them. Alcaraz has won five sets.

It's been a balanced split when Alcaraz and Zverev have played, each claiming victory in 54 games.

