On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 47 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 79 of 116 games this season (68.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (16.4%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (12.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (26.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (6.0%).

In 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .251 AVG .231 .340 OBP .301 .430 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 23 RBI 15 56/25 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings