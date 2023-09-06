DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 47 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 79 of 116 games this season (68.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (16.4%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (12.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (26.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (6.0%).
- In 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.251
|AVG
|.231
|.340
|OBP
|.301
|.430
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|15
|56/25
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Manning (5-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
