The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .846 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 139 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 71.6% of his games this year (96 of 134), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 59 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 63 .276 AVG .268 .351 OBP .327 .494 SLG .437 26 XBH 23 15 HR 9 35 RBI 25 42/30 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings