Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .846 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 139 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.6% of his games this year (96 of 134), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 59 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.276
|AVG
|.268
|.351
|OBP
|.327
|.494
|SLG
|.437
|26
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|25
|42/30
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
