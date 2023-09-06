At +1800, the New York Jets are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 6.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Jets games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

New York owned the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets posted three wins at home last year and four away.

When favored last season New York had just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

Rodgers also ran for 94 yards and one TD.

On the ground for the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).

In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In the passing game for the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped set the tone with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4500 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

