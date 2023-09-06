Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 43-35 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.1% of those games).

New York has gone 21-9 (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 62.3% chance to win.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-68-7 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-33 32-36 28-22 41-47 54-59 15-10

