How to Watch the Yankees vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers head into a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 199 total home runs.
- New York's .404 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees' .227 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- New York has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (587 total runs).
- The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- New York's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.229).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 134 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Schmidt has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt will try to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Justin Verlander
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|W 6-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alex Faedo
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|-
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
|9/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
