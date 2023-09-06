Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers head into a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 199 total home runs.

New York's .404 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees' .227 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (587 total runs).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.229).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 134 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Schmidt has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt will try to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.