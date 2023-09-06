Oddsmakers have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others when the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 28th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 27 starts this season.

Schmidt has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 31 4.2 6 3 3 7 3 at Rays Aug. 26 6.2 6 3 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 5.2 4 2 2 8 2 at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 139 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .272/.339/.466 slash line so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 77 hits with 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 65 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .264/.394/.620 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 73 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .232/.318/.441 on the year.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has recorded 95 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.354/.528 on the year.

Carpenter brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

