The New York Yankees (69-69) will attempt to keep a four-game winning streak alive when they host the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA).

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (8-8) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.340 in 28 games this season.

He has four quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Schmidt has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.378) and 139 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 6-for-20 with a home run and three RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.

Manning is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Manning is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Matt Manning vs. Yankees

He meets a Yankees offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 587 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .404 slugging percentage (19th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 199 home runs (fifth in the league).

In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Manning has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .118.

