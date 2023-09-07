Aaron Rodgers 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 15th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (104th overall), Aaron Rodgers posted 239.3 fantasy points last season, ranking him 12th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the New York Jets QB later on in this article.
Is Rodgers on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Aaron Rodgers Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|239.20
|270.70
|-
|Overall Rank
|18
|14
|104
|Position Rank
|12
|14
|15
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Aaron Rodgers 2022 Stats
- Last season Rodgers put up 3,695 passing yards (217.4 per game), going 350-for-542 (64.6%) and ending up with 26 TDs and 12 INTs.
- He also produced with his legs, tallying one TD and 5.5 yards per game.
- In his best game last season -- Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Rodgers accumulated 19.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 14-of-20 (70%), 224 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Rodgers finished with 3.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 22-of-34 (64.7%), 195 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.
Rep Rodgers and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Aaron Rodgers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3.7
|22-for-34
|195
|0
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|16.4
|19-for-25
|234
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|16.1
|27-for-35
|255
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|16.1
|21-for-35
|251
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|16.9
|25-for-39
|222
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|11.8
|26-for-41
|246
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|15.8
|23-for-35
|194
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|15.2
|19-for-30
|203
|2
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|13.6
|23-for-43
|291
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|19.4
|14-for-20
|224
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|19.1
|24-for-39
|227
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|9.5
|11-for-16
|140
|2
|2
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|13.7
|18-for-31
|182
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|10.9
|22-for-30
|229
|1
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|13.3
|24-for-38
|238
|1
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|16.6
|15-for-24
|159
|1
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Lions
|11.2
|17-for-27
|205
|1
|1
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.