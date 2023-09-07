Andy Isabella, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 142nd among WRs; 514th overall), posted 2.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 174th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Buffalo Bills WR.

Andy Isabella Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.20 0.00 - Overall Rank 497 696 514 Position Rank 187 265 142

Andy Isabella 2022 Stats

Isabella caught two passes for 21 yards last season. He collected 5.3 receiving yards per game on five targets.

In his best performance last year -- Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Isabella accumulated 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 11 yards.

In what was his worst game of the year, Isabella finished with 0.1 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andy Isabella 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 1.0 3 1 10 0 Week 3 Rams 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.1 0 0 0

