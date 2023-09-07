Breece Hall, who is currently the 11th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (24th overall), tallied 96.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 36th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the New York Jets RB.

Breece Hall Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 96.10 184.67 - Overall Rank 142 44 24 Position Rank 37 10 11

Breece Hall 2022 Stats

Hall, a year ago, picked up 463 yards rushing (27.2 per game) and scored four TDs.

In his best performance last season, Hall finished with 25.7 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 100 yards. That was in Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Hall posted a season-low 4.1 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 6 carries, 23 yards; 6 receptions, 38 yards.

Breece Hall 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Ravens 4.1 6 23 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 12.0 7 50 0 1 Week 3 Bengals 9.2 8 39 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 13.8 17 66 1 0 Week 5 Dolphins 25.7 18 97 1 0 Week 6 @Packers 18.1 20 116 1 0 Week 7 @Broncos 13.2 4 72 1 0

