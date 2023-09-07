What can we expect from Cam Sims this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the New York Giants WR and his season-long prospects.

Is Sims on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cam Sims Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 8.90 0.00 - Overall Rank 434 547 932 Position Rank 155 196 291

Similar Players to Consider

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Cam Sims 2022 Stats

Sims saw 18 targets last season and turned them into eight receptions for 89 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per contest.

In Week 8 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Sims posted a season-high 2.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 21 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the New York Giants -- Sims ended up with -0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, -2 yards, on two targets.

Rep Sims and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cam Sims 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Packers 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2.1 2 1 21 0 Week 9 Vikings 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 13 @Giants -0.2 2 1 -2 0 Week 17 Browns 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.