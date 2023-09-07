What can we count on from Cole Beasley this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the New York Giants WR and his season-long prospects.

Cole Beasley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 3.50 0.00 -
Overall Rank 490 547 739
Position Rank 179 196 240

Cole Beasley 2022 Stats

  • Last season, Beasley hauled in six balls (on seven targets) for 35 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per tilt.
  • Beasley accumulated 9.5 fantasy points -- two catches, 35 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last season.
  • In Week 4 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Beasley finished with a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, five yards, on one target.

Cole Beasley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 3 Packers 1.2 4 3 12 0
Week 4 Chiefs 0.5 1 1 5 0
Week 15 Dolphins 0.9 1 1 9 0
Week 16 @Bears 0.9 1 1 9 0
Wild Card Dolphins 9.5 5 2 35 1
Divisional Bengals 3.3 4 3 33 0

