After amassing 198.8 fantasy points last season (ninth among RBs), Dalvin Cook has an ADP of 64th overall (25th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Dalvin Cook Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 198.80 129.09 - Overall Rank 32 93 64 Position Rank 9 34 25

Similar Players to Consider

Dalvin Cook 2022 Stats

Cook averaged 69.0 rushing yards and scored eight TDs last year in the running game. Cook complemented his rushing performance with 2.3 grabs and 17.4 receiving yards per contest.

In his best performance last season, Cook finished with 24.1 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 94 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards. That was in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

Cook accumulated 1.7 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 37 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears.

Dalvin Cook 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 10.8 20 90 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3.6 6 17 0 0 Week 3 Lions 13.6 17 96 1 0 Week 4 @Saints 8.6 20 76 0 0 Week 5 Bears 24.1 18 94 2 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 14.3 13 77 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 20.1 20 111 1 0 Week 9 @Commanders 11.6 17 47 0 1 Week 10 @Bills 20.6 14 119 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 7.2 11 72 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 5.6 22 42 0 0 Week 13 Jets 14.3 20 86 1 0 Week 14 @Lions 7.6 15 23 1 0 Week 15 Colts 23.0 17 95 0 1 Week 16 Giants 7.7 14 64 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 4.4 9 27 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 1.7 11 37 0 0 Wild Card Giants 7.0 15 60 0 0

