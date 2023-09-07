Currently the 36th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (273rd overall), Daniel Bellinger tallied 45.0 fantasy points last season, ranking him 36th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the New York Giants TE later on in this article.

Daniel Bellinger Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 45.00 23.12 - Overall Rank 254 379 273 Position Rank 35 57 36

Daniel Bellinger 2022 Stats

Bellinger's stat line last year: 30 catches, 268 receiving yards, two TDs, 15.8 yards per game (on 35 targets).

Bellinger picked up 9.8 fantasy points -- five catches, 38 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 6 versus the Baltimore Ravens, which was his best game last season.

In Week 15 versus the Washington Commanders, Bellinger finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, four yards, on four targets.

Daniel Bellinger 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Panthers 7.6 1 1 16 1 Week 3 Cowboys 4.0 5 4 40 0 Week 4 Bears 2.3 3 3 23 0 Week 5 @Packers 8.4 3 2 22 0 Week 6 Ravens 9.8 5 5 38 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Commanders 2.4 5 5 24 0 Week 14 Eagles 1.9 3 3 19 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.4 4 1 4 0 Week 16 @Vikings 2.7 2 2 27 0 Week 17 Colts 4.2 3 3 42 0 Wild Card @Vikings 7.7 2 2 17 1 Divisional @Eagles 0.4 3 1 4 0

