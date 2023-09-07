Daniel Jones is being drafted as the 13th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 288.9 fantasy points last season (ninth at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New York Giants QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Daniel Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 289.00 284.75 - Overall Rank 9 11 90 Position Rank 9 11 13

Daniel Jones 2022 Stats

Last season Jones collected 3,205 passing yards (188.5 per game), going 317-for-472 (67.2%) and ending up with 15 TDs and five INTs.

He also produced with his legs, accumulating seven TDs and 41.6 yards per game.

Jones picked up 36.2 fantasy points -- 19-of-24 (79.2%), 177 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year (Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts).

In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Jones finished with 5.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 15-of-27 (55.6%), 135 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 24 yards.

Daniel Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Titans 16.0 17-for-21 188 2 1 0 Week 2 Panthers 13.1 22-for-34 176 1 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 13.7 20-for-37 196 0 1 0 Week 4 Bears 21.6 8-for-13 71 0 0 2 Week 5 @Packers 12.4 21-for-27 217 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 13.5 19-for-27 173 2 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 28.8 19-for-30 202 1 0 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 9.0 17-for-31 176 0 0 0 Week 10 Texans 18.3 13-for-17 197 2 0 0 Week 11 Lions 24.6 27-for-44 341 1 2 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 14.5 21-for-35 228 1 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 17.1 25-for-31 200 1 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 19.4 18-for-27 169 1 0 1 Week 15 @Commanders 9.9 21-for-32 160 0 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 20.8 30-for-42 334 1 1 0 Week 17 Colts 36.2 19-for-24 177 2 0 2 Wild Card @Vikings 27.8 24-for-35 301 2 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 5.8 15-for-27 135 0 1 0

