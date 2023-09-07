David Sills 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an average draft position that ranks him 155th at his position (559th overall), David Sills has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 10.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 143rd at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New York Giants WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Is Sills on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
David Sills Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|10.60
|4.07
|-
|Overall Rank
|406
|653
|559
|Position Rank
|150
|255
|155
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
David Sills 2022 Stats
- On 17 targets last year, Sills put together 106 yards on 11 grabs, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- Sills picked up 3.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 37 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Sills finished with 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on two targets. That was in Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears.
Rep Sills and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
David Sills 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Panthers
|3.7
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2.0
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|1.2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|0.8
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|1.9
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.