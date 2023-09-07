Currently the 14th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (128th overall), Dawson Knox put up 87.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him eighth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Buffalo Bills TE later on in this article.

Dawson Knox Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 87.70 68.69 - Overall Rank 154 215 128 Position Rank 9 20 14

Dawson Knox 2022 Stats

Knox's stat line last year featured 48 catches for 517 yards and six TDs, averaging 32.3 yards per game on 65 targets.

Knox accumulated 15.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 98 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Dawson Knox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 2 Titans 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2.5 4 4 25 0 Week 4 @Ravens 4.0 6 3 40 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 9.7 3 3 37 1 Week 8 Packers 7.0 3 2 10 1 Week 9 @Jets 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 10 Vikings 5.7 6 4 57 0 Week 11 Browns 7.0 7 7 70 0 Week 12 @Lions 1.7 2 2 17 0 Week 13 @Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jets 10.1 7 4 41 1 Week 15 Dolphins 15.8 8 6 98 1 Week 16 @Bears 9.8 5 3 38 1 Week 18 Patriots 7.3 2 2 13 1 Wild Card Dolphins 8.0 5 3 20 1 Divisional Bengals 6.5 7 5 65 0

