Deonte Harris, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 229th among WRs; 890th overall), posted -0.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 307th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Buffalo Bills WR.

Deonte Harris Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.70 28.70 - Overall Rank 754 351 790 Position Rank 300 129 229

Deonte Harris 2022 Stats

Harris hauled in two balls last season on his way to 13 receiving yards.

In his best game last season, Harris picked up 0.9 fantasy points -- via one reception, nine yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Harris accumulated 0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, four yards, on one target -- in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was his poorest game of the year.

Deonte Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.9 1 1 9 0

