Gabriel Davis, who is currently the 38th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (93rd overall), put up 123.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 24th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Buffalo Bills WR.

Gabriel Davis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 123.60 116.60 - Overall Rank 98 102 93 Position Rank 24 33 38

Gabriel Davis 2022 Stats

On 93 targets last season, Davis racked up 836 yards on 48 catches plus seven touchdowns, averaging 52.3 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Davis picked up 29.1 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- one catch, 13 yards, on three targets -- in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his poorest game of the year.

Gabriel Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 14.8 5 4 88 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 3.7 6 3 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 1.3 3 1 13 0 Week 5 Steelers 29.1 6 3 171 2 Week 6 @Chiefs 13.4 6 3 74 1 Week 8 Packers 3.5 7 2 35 0 Week 9 @Jets 3.3 5 2 33 0 Week 10 Vikings 15.3 10 6 93 1 Week 11 Browns 6.8 7 5 68 0 Week 12 @Lions 3.8 5 4 38 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7.5 7 2 15 1 Week 14 Jets 3.1 4 3 31 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5.6 6 4 56 0 Week 16 @Bears 8.5 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Patriots 3.9 10 3 39 0 Wild Card Dolphins 17.3 9 6 113 1 Divisional Bengals 3.4 4 2 34 0

